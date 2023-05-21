Pepe 1-Day Volume Tops $252.58 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Pepe has a market cap of $674.84 million and approximately $252.58 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000171 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $386,677,906.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.