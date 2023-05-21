Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,279. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.