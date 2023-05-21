Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $478.63

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.63 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.04). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 478.50 ($5.99), with a volume of 684,956 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 478.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,417.86 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($326.04). In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($326.04). Also, insider Mandy Clements bought 210 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,246.90). Insiders have acquired 483 shares of company stock worth $230,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

