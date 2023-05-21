Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $170.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.