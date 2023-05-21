Piper Sandler Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $127.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.