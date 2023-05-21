Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $50,763.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00122894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

