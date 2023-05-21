Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $570.80 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

