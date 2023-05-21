Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 4,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120. The company has a market cap of $196.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

