PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 75,099 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

