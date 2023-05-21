PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $80.18 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of General Electric worth $80,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

GE opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

