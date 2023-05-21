PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,282 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $46,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,331,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,322,000 after acquiring an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

APH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

