PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,465 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $50,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $19,323,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $243.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

