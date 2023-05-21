PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 66,488 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $62,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,297 shares of company stock worth $8,800,269. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.