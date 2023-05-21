PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $87,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

