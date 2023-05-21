PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $59,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

