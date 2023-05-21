PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $44,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

