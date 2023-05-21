Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

POR stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

