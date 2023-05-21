PotCoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $472,825.64 and approximately $91.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00345043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,644 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

