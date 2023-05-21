Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 672,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,194. Premier has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Premier by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth $12,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.