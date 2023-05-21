Presearch Market Capitalization Tops $18.95 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Presearch has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $54,255.87 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

