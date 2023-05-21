Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Proto Labs worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17,263.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,804 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 123,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,927. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
