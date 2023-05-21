ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 7,824 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.