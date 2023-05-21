ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Plains GP worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 282,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Plains GP
In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE PAGP opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.
Plains GP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
