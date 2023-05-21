ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 359,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

