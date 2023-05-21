ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

