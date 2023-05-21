ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 9,772 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

