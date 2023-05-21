ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,565,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after buying an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

