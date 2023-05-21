ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

