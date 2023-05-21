ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

