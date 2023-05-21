Prudent Investors Network Inc. Makes New $11.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,077 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 669,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,241. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

