QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.