Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.40 and $158.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.90 or 1.00010642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

