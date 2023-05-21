Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $560.34

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.34 and $252.22 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.41 or 1.00005497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.