Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.42

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.42 and traded as high as C$35.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.80, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.