Radix (XRD) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Radix (XRD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Radix has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $533.98 million and $1.83 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,574,791,327 coins and its circulating supply is 7,626,962,908 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

