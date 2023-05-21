Raydium (RAY) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Raydium has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $41.20 million and $2.12 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,981,748 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

