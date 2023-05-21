Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX remained flat at $96.13 during trading on Friday. 3,528,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,023. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

