Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

