Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.13 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

