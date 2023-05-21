ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $3,234.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00345344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

