Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.