Request Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $87.57 million and $519,045.88 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,896.52 or 0.99972295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0889745 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,176.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

