Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -26.99% -24.68% Cytokinetics -439.05% -1,401.63% -43.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$68.24 million ($1.06) -2.75 Cytokinetics $98.05 million 38.02 -$388.95 million ($4.58) -8.51

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Cytokinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kezar Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kezar Life Sciences and Cytokinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cytokinetics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 493.61%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $56.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Cytokinetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its clinical-stage drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator, CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator, reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, and CK-3772271, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor. The company was founded by Ronald D. Vale, Lawrence S. B. Goldstein, James H. Sabry, and James A. Spudich in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

