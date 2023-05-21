Reviewing United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.51 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.42

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United American Healthcare and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00

NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Summary

NeuroPace beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

