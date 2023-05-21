Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.5 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

