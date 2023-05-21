Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $10,543.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,797.84 or 1.00032855 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

