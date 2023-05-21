Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,830.53

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $9,830.53 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.58 or 0.99937449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

