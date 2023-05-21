RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 773,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,786. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

