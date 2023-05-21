Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.70.
NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
