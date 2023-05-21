Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.70.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.