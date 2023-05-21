Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41,000 shares.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogue Resources had a negative net margin of 293.62% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The firm had revenue of C$0.25 million during the quarter.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

